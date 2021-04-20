BILLINGS - Anyone living within the Billings city limits who pays property tax will see a slight reduction next year.

The savings follows a vote by the school district to refinance the 2014-15 elementary school bonds.

"The overall reduction was $7.1 million out of the chute, just by timing of the bond issues, spreading it over a series of years locking in at very favorable rates and then, in addition to that, this refinancing is another $5.8 million. So we're almost at $13 million in total savings," Bridget Ekstrom, of D.A. Davidson & Co., said.

The savings comes from reducing the interest on the series 2014-15 elementary school bonds from 4.67% to 2.05%.

Those bonds generated more than $122 million to build two new middle schools in Billings and make repairs to many other district school buildings.

The estimated savings is $10.95 per month for a home valued at $200,000. That would add up to a property tax savings of just over $131 for the year.