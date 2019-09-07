Billings Pride Celebration

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Just days after Billings pride posters were vandalized, people came to North Park to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

"You know, in high school and everything, it was kind of unheard of to be gay," says Seth Williamson, "so it actually means a lot that I can actually be who I am and not have any judgement or anything. I think the gay community has come a long way here in Montana since when I was a kid so it's actually really cool to see everyone out and about celebrating."

"It's not often we get cool gatherings like this so it's really fun just to see everyone come together and make something awesome and colorful happen," says Elise Von Borgen.

People gathered near the front stage in remembrance of the Stonewall Riots, an incident at a bar in New York City that sparked the gay rights movement. Many local businesses helped sponsor the event including Billings Clinic, which made the largest contribution. People who attended the festival say they are proud to support and represent the LGBTQ+ community.

"It makes it just a more inviting place for people who haven't always had a place where they could feel accepted," says Emily Fugle.