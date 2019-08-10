Billings Prerelease Center reports walkaway

KULR (Billings)- Alternatives, Inc. and the Montana Department of Corrections issue a report of a walkaway from the Passages Women's Program.

They are seeking the public's assistance in finding Ilene Robles-Diaz, age 24.

Robles-Diaz is 5'1 and weighs 120 lbs. and has brown hair and eyes.

She escaped Passages Women's Program at 8AM Saturday.

Robles-Diaz was sentenced for robbery out of Yellowstone County and arrived to Passages on April 20th, 2019.

She should be considered dangerous as she is facing a ten year sentence for felony escape. It is asked that you do not approach her if located, and that you call law enforcement immediately.