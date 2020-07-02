UPDATE: DOC Inmate Merciline Gray Hawk, who was reported as a walk-away from Passages on 7/1/2020 was apprehended/self-surrendered on 7/2/2020 and is currently in custody.

BILLINGS- Alternatives, Inc. and the Montana Department of Corrections are looking for an offender who walked away from the Passages Women’s Program.

Merciline Gray Hawk walked away on Wednesday, July 1, at 8:45 p.m.

Gray Hawk is 5'3 and 120 pounds. She is Native American with brown hair and brown eyes.

The Department of Corrections said she should not be approached as she is facing a 10 year sentence for felony escape.

If you have any information on Gray Hawk's whereabouts contact law enforcement immediately.