Billings Pre-release Center reports walkaway

BILLINGS- Alternatives, Inc. and the Montana Department of Corrections are looking for an offender who walked away from the Passages Women’s Program.

Merciline Gray Hawk walked away on Wednesday, July 1, at 8:45 p.m.

Gray Hawk is 5'3 and 120 pounds. She is Native American with brown hair and brown eyes.

The Department of Corrections said she should not be approached as she is facing a 10 year sentence for felony escape.

If you have any information on Gray Hawk's whereabouts contact law enforcement immediately.