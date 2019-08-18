Billings Pre-release Center reports walkaway

KULR (Billings)- Alternatives, Inc. and the Montana Department of Corrections issue a statement to notify the public of an offender who walked away from the Alpha House Pre-release Center in hopes of enlisting assistance in his apprehension.

Brian Chavez walked away at approximately 1:37AM on Sunday (8/18).

Chavez is a 5'8, 200 pound white male with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was sentenced for Accountability to Burglary out of Yellowstone County on April 18th, 2019.

The public should not approach Chavez as he is facing a ten year sentence for Felony Escape. Anyone with information is asked to contact law enforcement immediately.