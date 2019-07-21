Billings pre-release center asking for assistance in locating walkaway

KULR (Billings)- Alternatives, Inc. and the Montana Department of Corrections are asking the public for assistance as the hope to locate a walkaway from the Alpha House Pre-release Center.

Michael Longroach escaped from the pre-release center at approximately 12AM Sunday (7/21).

Longroach stands at 6'0 tall and 190 lbs. He was born in Crow Agency and is Native American with black hair and brown eyes.

Longroach was sentenced on July 3rd, 2018 for DUI out of Yellowstone County and arrived at Alpha House on March 4th, 2019.

There is a warrant out for his arrest and the DOC says the public should not approach Longroach as he is facing a ten year sentence for Felony Escape.