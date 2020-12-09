BILLINGS, MT - Northwestern Energy restored power to customers shortly after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to a spokeswoman with the company, crews found that a squirrel was the cause for the outage.

The animal got into a power relay station.

The representative for Northwestern energy was not able to confirm whether or not the squirrel survived.

A power outage plunged much of King Avenue West and as far as Sam's Club on King Avenue East into the dark Wednesday morning.

Traffic lights were out along King Avenue West contributing to at least one crash at the intersection of KIng Avenue West and Overland Avenue.

According to Northwestern Energy's power outage map more than 2,000 customers were without power starting just after 11:30 a.m.

The website indicated the power should be back on by 2:00 p.m. but did not give a cause for the outage.

KULR-8 has calls into Northwestern Energy to learn more.

This is a developing story.