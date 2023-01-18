Billings police working 'active situation' in Golden Meadows

BILLINGS, Mont. - Police in Billings are working an active situation in the area of Southgrove Drive in Golden Meadows.
People are being asked to avoid the area as there is a large police presence.
The Billings Police Department says they have the active situation contained.
No other details have been released at this time.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
