Billings police working 'active situation' in Golden Meadows

BILLINGS, Mont. - Police in Billings are working an active situation in the area of Southgrove Drive in Golden Meadows.

People are being asked to avoid the area as there is a large police presence.

The Billings Police Department says they have the active situation contained.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

