BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department (BPD) is warning the public of callers pretending to be from the police department.

According to a Facebook post from BPD, the callers say the real name of the BPD commander requesting their targets for money or personal information, occasionally threatening warrants or arrest. Further, the caller may already have their target's personal information that is accessible on the internet.

BPD wrote they do not request money or personal information through the phone.

When in doubt, BPD recommended calling dispatch to verify whether you're speaking with a real officer.

In addition, they recommended the public to be mindful when sharing personal information online and on social media.