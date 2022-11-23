Billings, MT- Thirty people in Billings where in for a surprise for what they believed was a traffic violation.

Instead of receiving a ticket however, they were given a turkey for Thanksgiving dinner.

Sgt. Jeff Stovall was one of the officers who gave out turkey-tickets and shared his morning experience, "when they see a police officer walking up, your normal response is to get a little nervous and think ' oh no what am I going to get a ticket for today?' and once we go back up and they are all issued warnings for whatever violations they were stopped for and then they are presented with a turkey."

Billings Police Department purchased thirty turkeys to give out to the community from an anonymous donation to Sam's Club.

Then divided the fowl between five officers to then disburse.

B.P.D. hopes their distribution will hand people a hot meal to share with others for the holidays and help spread cheer for the season.

Stovall says the response, has been magical, " It's just been huge smiles from ear to ear, we've had people give us hugs some tears just a lot of thankfulness from the community."

There's no telling when turkeys will replace tickets again, so next time you might just need to gobble up the fee.