BILLINGS, Mont. - Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating after a series of hit-and-run incidents.

Lieutenant Brian Krivitz with the Billings Police Department says officers initially responded to an injury accident at South Billings Boulevard and Stone Street. Prior to that accident, Lt. Krivitz says the suspect vehicle was involved in an accident at Collier Road and Blue Creek. He says after fleeing the initial crash scene, the suspect then traveled into a construction zone on South Billings Boulevard near Riverfront Park and hit a construction worker.

Lt. Krivitz says the driver then fled from that scene and traveled north on South Billings Boulevard to Stone Street, where he ran over a school zone sign, broadsided a blue pickup truck and then collided head-on with another vehicle. Police say the suspect continued to flee and struck a power pole before being arrested by Yellowstone County deputies after trying to leave their vehicle.

Lt. Krivitz says the victims have serious but not life-threatening injuries. The victims were transported by AMR to local hospitals. Krivitz says the suspect was also transported to a local hospital, but their name is not being released until they are formally charged.

The Montana Highway Patrol and Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the accidents that occurred in the construction zone and Blue Creek. The Billings Police Department Crash Investigation Team is investigating the accident on South Billings Boulevard and Stone Street.

South Billings Boulevard by Newman Elementary will be temporarily closed while the accident is being investigated.