BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department started a new drone program to document crime scenes and help keep officers safe. The drones can also be used for search and rescue situations.

Lt. Shane Shelden said they bought five drones last November with drug forfeiture money: three Mavic 3 drones and two Avata drones. The Mavic 3 drones can provide regular or thermal images. The Avata drones work well inside buildings.

Lt. Shelden described a recent situation where drones were used to help keep officers safe:

"The other night, we had a guy that was sitting in his vehicle," Lt. Shelden said. "He had fired off some rounds at a place here in town up in the Heights. He had driven away, parked his vehicle and was remaining in his vehicle. The officers found him, matched the description (the vehicle and everything). He's in his vehicle. Won't get out. We're able to fly the drone up to see if there's anybody else in the vehicle. So, we can eliminate, 'Okay, there's not more than one person in there.' We can kind of see what he's doing. Those types of things. It's an officer-safety issue."

Lt. Shelden gave another example of how drones can be used for safety:

"If we have a barricaded subject, for example. As long as we can gain access to the building, we can potentially use the drone to fly in, search areas, before we send officers in. Provides us information for officer safety reasons."

Right now, Lt. Shelden and Lt. Wooley are the only ones in the department certified to use the drones. Five other officers will begin training on Wednesday, February 8.

Lt. Shelden said it's also important to note what the drones won't be used for.