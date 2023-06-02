BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department (BPD) shared more information on two separate crashes involving serious injuries Thursday.

The first crash happened at Garnet Ave. and Hilltop Rd. when a 49-year-old man rolled the four-wheeler he was driving.

BPD said the driver was possibly trying to turn from Hilltop Rd. onto Garnet Ave., but lost control.

A second crash was in the 4400 block of King Ave. E, involving a 38-year-old woman.

Witnesses for this crash indicated the woman was trying to pass another car and lost control, striking a curb.

Both scenes were processed and roads were open by 12:01 am.

No other cars were involved in either crash.

Both drivers were alive, however, their condition at this time is unknown.