BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department (BPD) shared more information on two separate crashes involving serious injuries Thursday.
The first crash happened at Garnet Ave. and Hilltop Rd. when a 49-year-old man rolled the four-wheeler he was driving.
BPD said the driver was possibly trying to turn from Hilltop Rd. onto Garnet Ave., but lost control.
A second crash was in the 4400 block of King Ave. E, involving a 38-year-old woman.
Witnesses for this crash indicated the woman was trying to pass another car and lost control, striking a curb.
Both scenes were processed and roads were open by 12:01 am.
No other cars were involved in either crash.
Both drivers were alive, however, their condition at this time is unknown.
