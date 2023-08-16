UPDATE AT 4:12 PM:

The Billings Police Department (BPD) has shared more information on Wednesday morning’s incident on West Meadow Dr.

Around 1:49 am, officers were called out to the 10 block of West Meadow Dr. after several calls were made reporting gunshots in the area.

Three victims were sent to the hospital, including a 45-year-old female and 18 and 16-year-old males.

Information obtained at the time showed the suspect was alone and armed inside a residence on West Meadow Dr., and law enforcement secured the area.

SWAT from BPD and the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office were activated.

Several hours were spent attempting to make contact with the suspect, and flash bangs along with chemical agents were used with no response from anyone inside.

It was then determined the suspect was not in the residence and had fled the area before officers arrived.

BPD says information was then gathered that the suspect had been located in Columbus, with the Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office verifying.

Officers from the BPD and Yellowstone County Sheriff’s deputies responded and met with the Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus police to apprehend the suspect without incident.

The suspect has been identified as Darrell Bryant, 39.

At this time, he has been remanded into custody at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility on three charges of attempted deliberate homicide.

“The BPD would like to thank the public for their patience this morning while the initial scene was being held then processed ,as well as the supporting agencies, Billings Fire Department, AMR, Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office, Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus PD,” the Billings Police Department said.

UPDATE AT 1:24 PM:

Sergeant Samantha Puckett with the Billings Police Department says the suspect in this morning's weapons complaint that sent three to the hospital is in custody.

We Are working on gathering more information, please check back for updates.

UPDATE AT 11:00 AM:

The Billings Police Department says the residence involved in this morning’s standoff has been cleared.

Residents are allowed to return home and King Ave. W will be opened soon.

Detectives are still on scene.

Law enforcement are now reportedly looking for the suspect in Stillwater County.

We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

BILLINGS, Mont - Three people were sent to the hospital after Billings Police received a call about a weapons complaint on the west end of town in the area of King Ave and S 36th St W. According to BPD's Facebook post the three individuals were taken to the hospital and the suspect has barricaded themselves inside a home.

As of 5:35 a.m. West Meadow Drive is closed to all foot traffic and King Avenue West both east and west bound will be closed from S. 36th Street W to S 32nd Street West.

This is a developing story and we'll update this article as we learn more.