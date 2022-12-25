Billings Police investigating shooting in the 100 block alley west of North 27th Street
Melanie Willardson

BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police are searching for a suspect in a shooting on the south side of Billings. 

Sergeant Harley Cagle says around 8 p.m. on Christmas Day, police were called to the area of 2nd Avenue South and South Broadway for a report of a man who was shot. 

Sgt. Cagle says the victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

Cagle says there is no suspect in custody at this time, and the investigation is ongoing. 

Tags

Recommended for you