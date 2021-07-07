BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 12 year old girl.

Lt. Brian Krivitiz says Ryalia Ziler is Native American, 5'4" and 110lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black sweater, black sweatpants, and black & white Air Force One sneakers.

She has two diamond stud piercings in her nose.

Krivitz says Ryalia ran away from home in 1300 block of Industrial Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Billings Police Department at 406-657-8200.