BILLINGS - Police are searching for missing man last seen in Billings Friday, Jan. 29.

The Billings Police Department wrote in a Facebook post Daniel Roberts, 27, is described as 5-foot, 6-inches-tall, weighs 126-pounds, has dyed black hair with blond roots.

He was wearing a dark colored knitted hoodie with Aztec symbols, blue jeans and white shoes at the time he was last seen.

BPD asked anyone who knows of Roberts' whereabouts to call them at (406)657-8200.