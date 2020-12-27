UPDATE: Dec. 28 at 1:42 p.m.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Police are releasing more information regarding Sunday morning's shooting on the 2800 block of Third Avenue South.

A release from the Billings Police Department read a 39-year-old man from Mississippi was discovered unconscious in the front yard of a home by officers.

An ambulance brought him to a nearby medical facility for gunshot wound treatment.

Detectives are investigating the incident. No one has been arrested at this time.

BPD wrote in the release there is no information at this time specifying whether this shooting is related to the shooting that took place at Shooters earlier that morning.

Anyone with information surrounding the shooting is asked to call (406)657-8473.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police are investigating two separate early morning shootings, one of which left a victim in critical condition.

After receiving reports of a shooting at 2:52 Sunday morning, police responded to the residents of 2808 3rd Avenue South and found an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds.

Sgt. Nate West was on the scene and tells us no arrest has been made, and they are currently searching for a suspect.

The Billings Police Department (BPD) says there is no threat to the public at this time. Sgt. West tells Montana Right Now they believe a fight had broken out during a party at the residence, resulting in the shooting. Multiple residents in the area say they were aware of a party last night.

We spoke with the landlord of 2808, who says he was notified by other tenants this morning about the tragedy.

"There was a fight inside the property, it ensued outside where I think some pushing happened, one guy fell over a railing and broke it over, as you probably saw there, and there is some blood right there next to the house, and I think it was one shot, and the guy went to the hospital in critical condition", said Landlord, Spencer Stone.

Unfortunately, this incident isn't the only shooting Billings police are investigating.

Around 1:21 a.m. officers responded to Shooters Bar and Casino. A suspect had shot at the bar multiple times, leaving visible bullet holes at the entrance of the business, but luckily no one injured.

BPD tweeted after the incident stating the investigation is ongoing.

We reached out to officers who told us they have not arrested a suspect and say there is no threat to the public.

We will continue following the investigations, updating you on-air and online.