BILLINGS, Mont. - Police in Billings responded to two separate stabbing incidents overnight.
The first happened around 11:00 pm at a residence in the 200 block of Windsor Cir. N.
A man and a woman were found to have been in a disturbance and received mutual stab wounds, according to the Billings Police Department (BPD).
Both were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Their condition at this time is unknown.
No arrests have been made at this time.
A second stabbing was reported just before 2:00 am and police responded to the 2800 block of Minnesota Ave.
A man and the suspect had a physical disturbance in the 3000 block of 1st Ave. S, which led to the man being stabbed. He was taken to a local hospital and his condition is unknown.
The suspect was located and arrested. Their name was not released.
23-36888 Stabbing 6/3/23 @2300hrs. BPD responded to a residence in the 200 blk of Windsor Cir N. BPD found a male and a female had been in a disturbance and received mutual stab wounds. Both transported with serious injuries. No arrest at this time. -Sgt Mansur— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) June 4, 2023
23-36922 Stabbing 6/4/23 @0159hrs. BPD responded to the 2800 blk of Minnesota Ave for a male stabbing victim. Victim and suspect had a physical disturbance in the 3000 blk of 1st Ave S which lead to the stabbing. Suspect located and arrested. Victim at area hospital -Sgt Mansur— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) June 4, 2023