BILLINGS, Mont. - Police in Billings responded to two separate stabbing incidents overnight.

The first happened around 11:00 pm at a residence in the 200 block of Windsor Cir. N.

A man and a woman were found to have been in a disturbance and received mutual stab wounds, according to the Billings Police Department (BPD).

Both were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Their condition at this time is unknown.

No arrests have been made at this time.

A second stabbing was reported just before 2:00 am and police responded to the 2800 block of Minnesota Ave.

A man and the suspect had a physical disturbance in the 3000 block of 1st Ave. S, which led to the man being stabbed. He was taken to a local hospital and his condition is unknown.

The suspect was located and arrested. Their name was not released.