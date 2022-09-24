BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police responded to two separate incidents in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Just before 1:00 am, a robbery took place near the 2500 block of 1st N.
A suspect entered the business, stole a person's phone and threatened to harm them.
The male suspect was arrested and taken to the Yellowstone County Detention Facility for robbery. He was given a notice to appear.
Another incident was reported around 2:30 am, after a victim confronted several juveniles that were looking into his truck.
One of the juveniles reportedly pulled a gun on the victim.
They were later located in a stolen pickup nearby.
The gun was recovered, and the suspect was remanded into youth services.
