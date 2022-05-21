BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police responded to three separate incidents early Saturday morning.

At 1:10 am, officers responded to S 27th St. for a residential disturbance, the Billings Police Department (BPD) said.

A woman who was assaulted and a man who was stabbed were taken to area hospitals and BPD reports a female suspect has been arrested.

At 1:12 am, police responded to a report of 8 to 12 rounds fired in the air during a large fight in a parking lot on Southgate Dr.

All suspects involved fled the scene before law enforcement arrived and an investigation is ongoing.

At 3:33 am Billings Police responded to 6th Ave. N for an assault involving a woman who received non-life-threatening injuries from a stab wound.

BPD says a male suspect was located and arrested.