BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police are on scene of a robbery on Grand Ave.

The Billings Police Department says they responded to US Bank on the 1600 block of Grand Ave. just before 12:00 pm Thursday.

The suspect was reported to have fled the area. They have been described as being a Hispanic man wearing cut off jean shorts, long sleeved striped shirt, a dark colored neck gaiter over his face, sunglasses and a straw sun hat entered the bank and contacted an employee and demanded money with the threat of a weapon.

As of 3:55 pm, police are no longer on the scene. No suspects are in custody.

An investigation is on-going and we will provide updates as more information is available.