It was a busier March for Billings police officers. Officers responded to 25 percent more calls in March than in February. But the long term crime trends point to a slower February than a crime plagued March.

Take a look at the numbers. According to data available through crimemapping.com general calls for service were up 23.45 percent.

The biggest jump in calls were vandalism related. Dispatch recorded 30 calls in March compared with just 17 in February. While that is a 76 percent jump in vandalism calls month-to-month, the number of calls fall in line with calls received in December and January. That says more about vandalism complaints being sharply down in February than vandalism being on the rise.

Drug and alcohol related calls increased 51.67 percent. 41 of those calls were reported St. Patrick's Day weekend from Friday to Monday.

Assault complaints were up 10 percent in March while burglary calls were down 5 percent.

Motor vehicle thefts tend to get a lot of attention. 206 complaints have been filed so far in 2019. While March reports were just shy of 45 percent that again points to a lower than average number of reports in February than a spike in activity. The 71 motor vehicle thefts reported in March still come in much lower than the, 91.5, average number of vehicle thefts reported in Billings from June to December of 2018.