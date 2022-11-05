BILLINGS, Mont. - Detectives with the Billings Police Department (BPD) are investigating a shooting on S. 27th St.

Just before 2:00 am Saturday, Billings police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of S. 27th St.

A victim was shot and was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle for what appeared to be non-life-threatening wounds, BPD reports.

The identity of the individual who shot the victim is unknown as of Saturday morning.