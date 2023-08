BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department (BPD) is reporting a rise in vehicle break-ins involving stolen firearms from unoccupied vehicles.

Members of the public should take caution when storing firearms in vehicles.

BPD said via Facebook, "While we are continually trying to prevent and/or solve vehicle break ins where we can, it would be helpful if those that are occurring did not have access to firearms and other valuables."