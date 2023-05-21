UPDATE:

Ronald Billstein has been located according to the Billings Police Department.

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department (BPD) is looking for a missing 76-year-old.

Ronald Billstein was last seen near 17th St. and Rimrock Rd. around 3:00 pm wearing a blue polo, dark shorts and glasses.

He is described as being five feet, eleven inches tall and weighs 210 pounds.

According to BPD, Ronald reportedly has issues with speech and direction as well.

If you find Ronald, you are asked to call the Billings Police Department at (406) 657-8200.