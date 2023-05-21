...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT...
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air
quality alert for Eastern, North Central, and portions of Central
Montana, which is in effect until 9:00AM 5/22/2023 due to elevated
particulate levels from wildfire smoke This alert will be updated
again at 9:00AM 5/22/2023.
An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending
upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air
Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near
future.
As of 9:00Am, Particulate levels in Malta are Very Unhealthy
As of 9:00Am, Particulate levels in Lewistown are Unhealthy
As of 9:00Am, Particulate levels in Cut Bank and Great Falls are
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
As of 9:00Am, Particulate levels in Billings, Broadus, Sidney are
Moderate
When air quality is Very Unhealthy... State and local health
officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease,
the elderly, and children should avoid any outdoor activity; everyone
else should avoid prolonged exertion.
When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials
recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly,
and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should
limit prolonged exertion.
When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and local
health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart
disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion.
When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials
recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental
Quality at http://todaysair.mtdeq.us
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Carbon
and west central Yellowstone Counties through 800 PM MDT...
At 731 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Laurel, or 13 miles west of Billings, moving southeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Laurel and Billings West End.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH