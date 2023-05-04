UPDATE AT 1:10 PM:
Hannah has been located and is safe the Billings Police Department reports.
BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police are looking for a 5-year-old last seen on Dorothy Lane Thursday morning.
Hannah was last seen around 10:30 am in the 800 block of Dorothy Lane.
According to the Billings Police Department, she may be on a white scooter wearing a pink shirt and tan shorts.
You are asked to please contact police at 406-657-8200 if you see her.
