UPDATE - 8:50 P.M. - Billings police say Araiah has been found safe and returned to her guardian.

Sgt. Clyde Reid thanks the public for their assistance.

BILLINGS, Mont. - A 12-year-old has been reported as missing from Billings.

The Billings Police Department says Araiah Monroy was last seen at 2:00 pm near the Santa Fe apartments wearing a black sweatshirt with a purple heart on it.

Araiah is described as having a slender build with brown hair and blue glasses with a thick right lens.

Anyone with information on Araiah’s whereabouts is asked to call 406-657-8200.