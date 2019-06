KULR (Billings)- The Billings Police Department would like to refresh public awareness regarding missing person Edward Robinson.

He is a 66 years old, 6 foot tall, and 190 pounds.

Edward was last heard from on September 16th, 2018.

BPD is asking the public to remain vigilante in and around the Yellowstone River area for him as summer activities increase.

