The following is a release from the City of Billings:

BILLINGS - On May 23, 2022, Officer Matt Frank, a 9 ½ year veteran of the Billings Police Department (BPD) was disciplined for off-duty conduct stemming from an incident that occurred at the Grand Stand Casino on January 15, 2022.

Upon learning of the incident, the BPD placed Officer Frank on desk duty, and he has been working this assignment ever since.

Parallel administrative and criminal cases were initiated, with Montana’s Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) handling the criminal case and the BPD handling the administrative investigation.

The City requires that all Police officers’ off-duty conduct be exemplary and beyond reproach. Therefore, even though Officer Frank’s conduct in this matter occurred while he was off-duty, the City conducted a thorough, rigorous, internal investigation, followed by careful review at all levels. It was determined that Officer Frank violated policy and was given the following department discipline for his off-duty conduct.

• Termination held in abeyance (dismissal probation or Last Chance Agreement)

• 80 hours suspension without pay.

• Transfer from specialized position to patrol.

• Ineligible for collateral duty or specialized assignments.

• Mandatory training – ethics, integrity, conflict management.

• Mandatory counseling.

• 24-month probationary period.

The criminal investigation by DCI continues and Chief St. John writes “I appreciate the assistance of DCI and know that they will work diligently to gather and analyze all the facts and make an appropriate determination(s).”

Further, Chief St. John wrote “I am deeply troubled by the officer’s actions. I am responsible for any department deficiencies in general, and officers specifically. I take full responsibility for this incident and need to do a better job ensuring that all members of the BPD understand our values and expectations for their conduct, regardless of whether the member is on-duty or off-duty. We will redouble our efforts in areas of peer support and counseling so in the future, we can create a healthy culture that supports officers like Matt Frank, who until this incident was an exemplary officer and consummate professional, from doing something to damage their career.”