Update-

Montana Highway Patrol is reporting a jackknifed semi on I-90 at mile post 472. It is approximately three miles east of the Arrow Creek exit. There is single lane traffic through the area.

MHP also reporting lane blockage and reduced speeds at the base of Aberdeen Hill on I-90, near mile post 543. MHP said roads are black ice with a rain/snow mix.

MHP is reporting a jackknifed semi in the median on I-90, about six miles past the Springdale Interchange, near mile post 360.5. Expect single lane traffic in the area.

Billings Police are reporting several crashes on Highway 87 North near Independence School. The southbound lane is blocked.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Montana Highway Patrol is reporting a lot of black ice on the highways on the morning of Wednesday, November 6.

Specifically, MHP said there is a lot of black ice in the following areas:

I-15 in the Craig and Wolf Creek area around mile marker 217

I-15 Wolf Creek through Sieben, north of Helena, lots of black ice

I-90 Bozeman Hill, mile marker 313 to Livingston, icy and lots of crashes in the area

I-90 in Columbus area near mile marker 360, crashes and black ice

I-15 Clancy to Boulder Hill, mile markers 182 to 165

Lolo Pass

Billings Police is using their slick street policy. In the event of a crash, if the cars can be moved and there are no injuries, then they ask drivers to move to the side, exchange insurance and move on.

Sgt. Lennick with the Billings Police said, "The majority of City streets are covered in black ice this morning. Please plan your morning commute accordingly and drive with caution."