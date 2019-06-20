Billings Police looking for person who shot cat with pellet gun

Police are looking for information after a cat is shot by a pellet gun in Billings.

The cat was shot near Gorham Park the night of June 10. Fortunately, he has already been released from the care of his vet...back to his home.

The cat, Louie, must have nine lives. This isn't the first time he has been shot by a pellet gun. The first time was about two years ago, also in the area around Gorham Park.

Leonard Landrie, owner of Louie, said, "It was May of 2016 when he was shot the first time. And, it was the same thing on the opposite side of his body. It went through and got lodged next to the kidney. This time it went into the left side of the body, got lodged just under his spine in the back. And, neither pellet could be removed."

Landrie tells me it was $3700.00 to care for Louie the first time he was shot. This time, it has cost about $1800.00.

Landrie said, "Your pets become a part of your family and you treat them as such."

If you have information regarding this case, please contact the Billings Police. https://ci.billings.mt.us/1911/Hours