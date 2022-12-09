BILLINGS, Mont. - A woman has been reported as missing after she was removed from a residence during a domestic disturbance incident.

The Billings Police Department says Shanyel StrangeOwl, 30, was reportedly removed by an ex-boyfriend on Dec. 8.

Shanyel is described as being five feet, seven inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.

She may be with Lawrence Demarais, 45. Lawrence is described as being five feet, eight inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

BPD says Lawrence is considered armed and anyone who sees him is asked to not approach and to call BPD with information.

An investigation is ongoing.