BILLINGS, Mont. - The public is being asked to help identify the suspect involved in an armed robbery at the Treasure Cove Casino in December.

According to the Billings Police Department, the suspect robbed the casino at 909 S 32nd St. W at 8:43 pm on Dec. 4.

The suspect is described as being a man in his late 20s to early 30s, five feet, ten inches tall to six feet tall who has dirty blond hair and freckles.

During the robbery, the suspect was completely covered up with clothing, a mask and gloves. He was wearing white and black tennis shoes, possibly Jordan brand.

The ATF is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Hallam at 406-247-8685.