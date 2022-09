BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police are looking for the suspect of an armed carjacking on N 30th St.

At 12:43 pm, the suspect approached the victim, pointed a handgun and used pepper spray while taking the victim’s SUV, the Billings Police Department reports.

The suspect is described as being a Native American or Hispanic male in his 20s to 30s wearing a red hoodie.

The vehicle taken is a 2017 Blue Nissan Armada, with Montana plate CAA753.