BILLINGS, Mont. - Law enforcement is looking for a 12-year-old who ran away.

The Billings Police Department (BPD) reports Jordan Jr. Notafraid ran away on Sept. 7 and is considered endangered due to his age.

Jordan is described as being a Native American male who is four feet ten inches tall and weighs 95 pounds.

According to BPD, Jordan may be in the area of North Park.

If you locate Jordan, you are sked to call BPD at 406-657-8200