UPDATE:
Xander has been located and is safe, according to the Billings Police Department.
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department is looking for a missing 8-year-old boy in the 100 block area of Crestline Dr.
Xander Murphey is four feet six inches tall and has blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, light gray sweatpants and white socks with no shoes.
If you see Xander you are asked to call 406-657-8200.
