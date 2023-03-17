UPDATE:
Just after 6:30 pm, the Billings Police Department reports the stolen vehicle has been found.
One suspect, identified as Sam Glenn, a 33 year old Billings resident, has been arrested and remanded into the Yellowstone County Detention Facility on robbery and obstructing a peace officer.
No details were shared on the second suspect and an investigation is ongoing.
BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police are asking for help with a robbery Friday afternoon.
Around 3:42 pm, two men in their 30s reportedly stole a car in the 2900 block of Monad Rd., threatening the owner with a knife and hatchet.
The vehicle is a 2000 blue Ford Taurus with Montana plate 1-81110A.
If you locate the vehicle, you are asked to contact the Billings Police Department.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
23-17206 Robbery 3/17/23 1542 hrs Area of 2900 block of Monad Rd. 2 Native American males in their 30s car-jacked a vehicle by threatening the owner with knife & hatchet. Invest. ongoing. Veh stolen is 2000 blue Ford Taurus MT plate 1-81110A Call us if located— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) March 17, 2023
Sgt Schnelbach