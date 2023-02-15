Billings Police K9 Unit seized 684 fentanyl pills in January 2023

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police K9 Unit seized 684 fentanyl pills and 1,034 grams of methamphetamine in January 2023.
Lt. Bret Becker oversees the K9 Unit. He said drugs are linked to a lot of crime in the city.
"All of our crimes, it seems like one way or another, are somehow related to meth or fentanyl," he said. "As far as, 'I want to hurt somebody to get drugs or take their money to buy drugs. Or break into their house or car and steal stuff to get drugs.' It's almost all centered around the drugs. Unfortunately, the numbers are trending upward, I think nationwide."
There are three K9's in the department: Chevy, Sam and Evan. They are trained to find cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.
Lt. Becker gave NonStop Local these statistics for 2022:
2022 K9 Unit Overall Stats
- Total deployments: 795
- Arrests: 280
- Cash seized: $69,387
- Parcel Sniffs for shipping organizations: 185
- Heroin seized: 68.8 grams
- Cocaine seized: 549.6 grams
- Methamphetamine seized: 21,670.45 grams
- Illegal Marijuana seized: 8,125.98 grams
- Fentanyl and other pills seized: 6182 qty
- Stolen firearms recovered: 28
- Search warrants written: 13
- Tracked violent suspect: 10
Lt. Becker said fentanyl is a legally manufactured, controlled substance, so the dogs aren't specifically trained to find it. However, fentanyl is often near other illegal drugs.