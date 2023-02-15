Billings Police K9 Unit seized 684 fentanyl pills in January 2023

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police K9 Unit seized 684 fentanyl pills and 1,034 grams of methamphetamine in January 2023.

Lt. Bret Becker oversees the K9 Unit. He said drugs are linked to a lot of crime in the city.

"All of our crimes, it seems like one way or another, are somehow related to meth or fentanyl," he said. "As far as, 'I want to hurt somebody to get drugs or take their money to buy drugs. Or break into their house or car and steal stuff to get drugs.' It's almost all centered around the drugs. Unfortunately, the numbers are trending upward, I think nationwide."

There are three K9's in the department: Chevy, Sam and Evan. They are trained to find cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.

Lt. Becker gave NonStop Local these statistics for 2022:

2022 K9 Unit Overall Stats

Total deployments: 795

Arrests: 280

Cash seized: $69,387

Parcel Sniffs for shipping organizations: 185

Heroin seized: 68.8 grams

Cocaine seized: 549.6 grams

Methamphetamine seized: 21,670.45 grams

Illegal Marijuana seized: 8,125.98 grams

Fentanyl and other pills seized: 6182 qty

Stolen firearms recovered: 28

Search warrants written: 13

Tracked violent suspect: 10

Lt. Becker said fentanyl is a legally manufactured, controlled substance, so the dogs aren't specifically trained to find it. However, fentanyl is often near other illegal drugs.

"I think the drug problem is increasing in this town by a lot," Billings Police Officer Jake Best said. "It's causing a lot of other problems in our community with property crime and crime in general. It's a big root of the crime problem we have here."

The K9's train bi-weekly. They typically sit to alert police officers when they find illegal drugs.

NonStop Local also accompanied Officer Cache Anderson and K9 Sam to the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

"And he's got some stuff going on in the jail and asked if I could bring Sam down, the K9," Officer Anderson said. "And run a block of the jail. I went down there not too long ago. They had an overdose in the jail. So, we went down there to try and see if we could find where this stuff was at in the jail. Where they were having it. I don't know if he's got a little information where he thinks it might be. But he's got a targeted area where he wants to utilize the dog. Called me this morning."