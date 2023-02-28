BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Police are in the area of 12th Street West, investigating what they are calling a "suspicious death".
23-13305. Suspicious Death. On 2/28/23 at 1622hrs police were called to the 1600 block of 12th St. W for a suspicious death. A person was found deceased. Detectives on scene. No immediate threat to community. Investigation ongoing.— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) March 1, 2023
Very limited details are available at this time, including any details about the victim.
In a tweet, Sgt. Harley Cagle says there is no immediate threat to the community at this time.
