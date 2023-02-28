Police lights--Vault

BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Police are in the area of 12th Street West, investigating what they are calling a "suspicious death". 

Very limited details are available at this time, including any details about the victim. 

In a tweet, Sgt. Harley Cagle says there is no immediate threat to the community at this time. 

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

