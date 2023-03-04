BILLINGS, Mont. - An investigation into a shooting on Grand Ave. in Billings early Saturday morning is ongoing.

The Billings Police Department reports that in the 800 block Grand Ave., around 2:00 am, a report came in of a man who was shot in a parking lot following a disturbance.

The victim, a 43-year-old man, was reportedly uncooperative and taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

No further details have been released at this time.