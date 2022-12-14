BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Police are investigating a robbery at Maverick Casino that took place around 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
In a tweet, police say a man wearing all black entered the casino and pointed a gun at an employee. Sergeant Clyde Reid says the suspect was able to get away with some money.
The suspect then got into an older model car with a woman driver. It is unknown which direction they went or any further description of the car.
22-86659 Maverick casino 710 14th st W robbery 1701 hr male susp wearing all blk pointed handgun at empl took undisclosed amount of cash. Susp described as 602 220 possbl na. Got into olds type veh with female driver. Sgt. Reid BPD— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) December 15, 2022
The suspect is described as 6' 2" and about 220 lbs.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.