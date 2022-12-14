BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Police are investigating a robbery at Maverick Casino that took place around 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

In a tweet, police say a man wearing all black entered the casino and pointed a gun at an employee. Sergeant Clyde Reid says the suspect was able to get away with some money.

The suspect then got into an older model car with a woman driver. It is unknown which direction they went or any further description of the car.

The suspect is described as 6' 2" and about 220 lbs.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.