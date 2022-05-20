Billings Police investigating attempted robbery; victim taken to hospital

BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Police are investigating an attempted robbery that happened in the 300 block of Alderson Avenue. It happened at 10:08 p.m. on Thursday, May 19.

Sgt. Brad Mansur with the Billings Police said the suspect asked the victim for a ride. She then got in the driver's seat. The victim went over to try to get her out of his car. The suspect then put the car in reverse and backed up across the street, crashing into a parked car.

Sgt. Mansur said the victim was knocked into the car by the open driver's side door when this happened.

He said the victim got out of the car after the crash. He said the suspect then attacked the victim for about half a minute before running away.

The victim was taken to the hospital for injuries from the crash.

Sgt. Mansur said the suspect is a woman in her thirties, about 5'5- 5'7, stocky build, wearing a flowery shirt.