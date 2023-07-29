BILLINGS, Mont. - An 11-year-old girl was reportedly hit by a bullet that came through the wall of the house she was sleeping in Friday night.

The Billings Police Department (BPD) reports officers responded to the hospital just before 12:00 am for a report of a shooting victim.

Officers found the girl had been sleeping in a house in the 600 block of South 31st when a bullet was fired through the back wall of the house, striking her in the shoulder.

Around 3:30 am, officers responded to the same house for a report of another shooting involving a suspect firing several rounds at the front of the house.

BPD says the suspect was described as a juvenile boy, possibly wearing a ballistic vest, and using a firearm with a green laser.

An investigation is ongoing.