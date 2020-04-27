Billings police investigate shooting that sent one to hospital Monday

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Florine Lane, near Central Park.

According to Sgt. Becker with BPD, a male was transported to a local hospital after a shooting on the 10 block of Florine Lane Monday. Becker says there is no threat to the public at this time.

Police are encouraging people to avoid the area while the investigation continues. Florine Lane is currently closed.