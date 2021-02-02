BILLINGS – Police investigated a fatal crash at the intersection of Rimrock Road and Virginia Lane Tuesday afternoon.

According to police a 16-year-old girl died after a Dodge pickup truck collided with a Toyota Camry.

The collision was reported around 4 p.m.

Police say five people were involved in the crash. All of those involved were teenagers.

Police do not believe speed, drugs, or alcohol were involved.

BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department said that as of 4 p.m. Tuesday Rimrock Road is closed between Virginia Lane and Normal Avenue in both directions due to a serious accident.

Sgt. Pat Curry recommends travelers use an alternate route.

