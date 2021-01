BILLINGS, MT - Billings Police Officers are looking for information about a suspect vehicle following a shooting on the 1500 block of Colton Boulevard, Monday.

According to Sgt. Glenn Gunther officers were notified of the shooting just after 7:30 a.m.

Sgt. Gunther tweeted that a suspect fired several shots at a car and then fled the area. Sgt. Gunther says no-one was injured.

Police did not provide a description of the vehicle.