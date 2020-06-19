BILLINGS, MT - Billings police believe a fatal fall from a downtown parking deck Thursday night was an accident.

Officers were dispatched to the scene at 2912 3rd Ave North just before 10:00 p.m. after reports of a man down on the sidewalk.

Lt. Brandon Wooley says officers did find a the body of a 49-year-old Billings man on the sidewalk surrounded by shards of glass.

Wooley says that officers believe the man fell down the stairwell and then went through the glass before falling to the ground.

Wooley says there is no evidence of foul play at this time, but that the death investigation is on-going.