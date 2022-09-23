BILLINGS, Mont. - Law enforcement is in the area of Burnstead Dr. in Billings after a reported altercation.

An initial report said two men were seen leaving in opposite directions after a physical altercation, Sgt. Brad Mansur tells us.

At this time, the Billings Police Department has possibly one person involved detained.

They are looking for the other person involved, who has unknown injuries and was last seen heading towards the hospital.

It is currently unknown if anyone was actually shot, Sgt. Mansur said.

There is no threat to the public.